Kindaichi Case Files' Seimaru Amagi, Holiday Love's Eriza Kusakabe Launch New Manga

Manga creator duo Tadashi Agi revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that Seimaru Amagi and illustrator Eriza Kusakabe have launched a new manga titled Shinu Hodo Aishite (I Love You to Death) in Kobunsha 's Josei Jishin weekly women's magazine. The 2,951st issue of the magazine with the first chapter shipped on Tuesday.

The "love suspense" manga centers on Mio and her handsome husband Naohito, who have been married for one year and are very close. An incident happens in their neighborhood where a female reporter is murdered, and suspicious things keep happening around Mio. Before she knows it, Mio gets wrapped up in a tumultuous fate.

Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea) and Agi ( The Drops of God ) are pseudonyms for the same brother and sister team of Shin Kibayashi and Yūko Kibayashi. Their other pseudonyms include: Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Hiroaki Igano ( The Knight in the Area ), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Kusakabe previously wrote the Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai manga, which DeNA 's Manga Box app partially published in English. The manga ended in 2019. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in January 2018. The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted with 20 episodes on the Anime Beans app for smartphones in August 2018.