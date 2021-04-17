News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tales from Earthsea earns 8.8% rating, My Hero Academia earns 3.8%
Goro Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Tales from Earthsea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|April 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 10 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)