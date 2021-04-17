News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tales from Earthsea earns 8.8% rating, My Hero Academia earns 3.8%

Goro Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Tales from Earthsea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.5
Detective Conan NTV April 10 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
Doraemon TV Asahi April 10 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.3
One Piece Fuji TV April 11 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.1
My Hero Academia NTV April 10 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.8
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi April 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 10 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 10 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

