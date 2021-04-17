Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 5-11

Goro Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Tales from Earthsea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.8% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)