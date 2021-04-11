News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 29-April 4

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Howl's Moving Castle earns 14.0% rating, My Hero Academia earns 3.4%

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.

A rebroadcast of an episode of the Kodoku no Gourmet Season 5 live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Solitary Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Detective Conan NTV April 3 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.0
One Piece Fuji TV April 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi April 3 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
My Hero Academia NTV April 3 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.2
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 2 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.8
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi April 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 3 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

