News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 29-April 4
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Howl's Moving Castle earns 14.0% rating, My Hero Academia earns 3.4%
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.
A rebroadcast of an episode of the Kodoku no Gourmet Season 5 live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Solitary Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 4 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 4 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 3 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 4 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 3 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.5
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|April 3 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 3 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 2 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.8
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 4 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 3 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)