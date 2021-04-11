Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 29-April 4

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Howl's Moving Castle anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.0% rating.

A rebroadcast of an episode of the Kodoku no Gourmet Season 5 live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Solitary Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)