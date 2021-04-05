News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The special Hideaki Anno episode of NHK's Shigoto no Ryūgi documentary program about working professionals aired on NHK Monday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and it earned an 8.8% rating.
Paul W. S. Anderson's 2002 live-action film Resident Evil aired on NTV on Friday, March 26 at 9:30 p.m. and it earned 7.3% rating.
The Blood: The Last Vampire film aired on Fuji TV's Fuji TV Kara No! time slot on Thursday, March 25 at 2:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.8
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|March 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 27 (Sat)
|13:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|My Hero Academia (Season 5 Premiere)
|NTV
|March 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Sources: Video Research (Kanto region), Nikkan Sports