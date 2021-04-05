News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hideaki Anno special earns 8.8% rating, My Hero Academia season 5 premiere earns 3.2%

The special Hideaki Anno episode of NHK's Shigoto no Ryūgi documentary program about working professionals aired on NHK Monday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and it earned an 8.8% rating.

Paul W. S. Anderson's 2002 live-action film Resident Evil aired on NTV on Friday, March 26 at 9:30 p.m. and it earned 7.3% rating.

The Blood: The Last Vampire film aired on Fuji TV's Fuji TV Kara No! time slot on Thursday, March 25 at 2:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Detective Conan NTV March 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
One Piece Fuji TV March 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi March 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
Detective Conan NTV March 27 (Sat) 13:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.4
My Hero Academia (Season 5 Premiere) NTV March 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.2
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi March 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Sources: Video Research (Kanto region), Nikkan Sports

