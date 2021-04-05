Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 22-28

The special Hideaki Anno episode of NHK 's Shigoto no Ryūgi documentary program about working professionals aired on NHK Monday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and it earned an 8.8% rating.

Paul W. S. Anderson's 2002 live-action film Resident Evil aired on NTV on Friday, March 26 at 9:30 p.m. and it earned 7.3% rating.

The Blood: The Last Vampire film aired on Fuji TV 's Fuji TV Kara No! time slot on Thursday, March 25 at 2:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

