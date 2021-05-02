VTuber Group Nijisanji's Snack Time! Anime Shorts Stream on YouTube With English Subtitles

Comedy anime shorts detail "daily lives" of Nijisanji VTubers

The NIJISANJI VTuber group began streaming the first episode in a series of animated shorts titled Snack Time! ( Chokosanji ) on YouTube on Thursday. The anime features "snippets of the daily lives and shenanigans of your favorite NIJISANJI VTubers."

The second episode is also available now.

The NIJISANJI VTubers feature individuals known as "Livers." The Livers who will appear in the anime include: Kanae, Toya Kenmochi, Hayato Kagami, Saku Sasaki, Ririmu Makaino, and Yuika Shiina.

Kimashitower P made the videos, and Snack Time! Production Committee produced the anime. The Dance Motion Capture Database of the University of Cyprus provided the motion capture data.

Sources: Nijisanji franchise's website, Comic Natalie