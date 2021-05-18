Doreiku's Hiroto Ōishi Ends Zenra Kagyō Manga in June

Manga about adult video industry launched in May 2020

This year's 10th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine revealed last Saturday that Ma-ron Bitō and Hiroto Ōishi 's Zenra Kagyō (Nude Trade) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 15.

The manga focuses on Kanto Gunji, the president of a mid-sized adult video production company based in West Shinjuku. With his keen sense of aesthetics and great mercantile ability, he has earned the nickname of "frigatebird," able to snatch actors away from compelling deals from other companies.

Bitō and Ōishi launched the manga in Manga Goraku Special in May 2020. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020.

Ōishi previously drew Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei , a manga adaptation of Shinichi Okada 's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels. Ōishi launched the manga adaptation on the website Everystar in 2012 and Futabasha published the full series in 10 compiled volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

Source: Manga Goraku Special issue 10