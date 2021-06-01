The Honor Student at Magic High School TV Anime Unveils Theme Song Info, July 3 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Yūtōsei : The honour at magic high school ) spinoff manga announced information on the anime's theme songs and July 3 premiere on Tuesday. The music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia is contributing the opening theme song "101."

The idol group Philosophy no Dance is performing the ending theme song "Double Standard."

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and AT-X channels on July 3 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it will stream on the Abema and dAnime Store services in Japan at the same time. It will then air on MBS and TV Aichi .

Hideki Tachibana ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? second and third seasons, Armed Girl's Machiavellism ) is directing the anime at studio CONNECT ( Strike the Blood franchise , Armed Girl's Machiavellism ). Takashi Watanabe ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Boogiepop Phantom director) is the assistant director. Tsuyoshi Tamai ( Strike Witches , Pastel Memories ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Ryōsuke Yamamoto and Takao Sano are adapting Kana Ishida 's designs for animation. Taku Iwasaki is returning from the previous works in the franchise to compose the music.

The anime features a returning cast:

Yen Press publishes Tsutomu Satou 's original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Mori's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. Yen Press describes the spinoff's story:

A century has passed since magic - real, true magic, the stuff of legends - has returned to the world. It is spring - the season of new beginnings - and a new class of students is about to begin their studies at the National Magic Academy's First High School, nickname: Magic High. A manga spin-off of the immensely popular light novel series The irregular at magic high school , The Honor Student at Magic High School follows the events of the original series as seen through the eyes of Shiba Miyuki, Tatsuya's sister. The life of an honor student comes with a lot of expectations...and unexpected hidden feelings?!

Mori launched The Honor Student at Magic High School manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2012, and ended the series in June. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in September, and Yen Press published the 10th volume in November 2019.

Satou's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. Two sequels to the novels shipped on October 10 and January 9.

The light novel series has 12 million copies in circulation, while the series as a whole including manga has 20 million copies in circulation. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The staff announced a new anime project in the franchise in February titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen (The magic at irregular high school: Reminiscence Arc).