'Ore, Tsushima' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals 3 New Cast Members, July 2 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Opūnokyōdai's Ore, Tsushima cat manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals three new cast members for the anime, as well as its July 2 premiere date.
The new cast members include:
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Cha
Takashi Matsuyama as Osamu
The anime will premiere on July 3 in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and their 26 affiliates, and will also stream on ASMIK Ace's YouTube channel. In addition, the anime will also have a companion web anime on YouTube with stories from the original manga that will not be in the television version.
The anime will star Akio Ohtsuka (One Piece's Blackbeard, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Batou) as the cat Tsushima (first visual below) and Mayumi Tanaka (One Piece's Luffy) as the elderly female character named Ojii-chan (grandfather, second visual below).
Fanworks (Aggressive Retsuko) and Space Neko Company (Pop Team Epic, Gal & Dino) are producing the anime. Jun Aoki (Pop Team Epic, Gal & Dino) is directing the anime.
The manga centers on a woman who is getting on in years, but all her cats think she's a man so they call her Ojii-chan. One day a brazen cat named Tsushima appears in Ojii-chan's yard.
Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on October 22. An anime fanbook will release in June. The series has over 420,000 copies in circulation.
Sources: Ore, Tsushima anime's website, Comic Natalie