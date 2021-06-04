'Ore, Tsushima' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals 3 New Cast Members, July 2 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Opūnokyōdai 's Ore, Tsushima cat manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals three new cast members for the anime, as well as its July 2 premiere date.

The new cast members include:

Mami Koyama as Miss Zun



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Cha



Takashi Matsuyama as Osamu





The anime will premiere on July 3 in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and their 26 affiliates, and will also stream on ASMIK Ace's YouTube channel. In addition, the anime will also have a companion web anime on YouTube with stories from the original manga that will not be in the television version.

The anime will star Akio Ohtsuka ( One Piece 's Blackbeard, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 's Batou) as the cat Tsushima (first visual below) and Mayumi Tanaka ( One Piece 's Luffy) as the elderly female character named Ojii-chan (grandfather, second visual below).

Fanworks ( Aggressive Retsuko ) and Space Neko Company ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) are producing the anime. Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) is directing the anime.

The manga centers on a woman who is getting on in years, but all her cats think she's a man so they call her Ojii-chan. One day a brazen cat named Tsushima appears in Ojii-chan's yard.

Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on October 22. An anime fanbook will release in June. The series has over 420,000 copies in circulation.