Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Switch Game's English Version Launches on August 10

XSEED Games began streaming a launch date announcement trailer for Shadowverse : Champion's Battle , the Nintendo Switch game of Cygames ' Shadowverse online collectible card game, on Sunday. The game will launch in the West on August 10.

The publishers describe the game:

In Shadowverse : Champion's Battle , players take the role of a transfer student to Tensei Academy, where they are quickly introduced to the Shadowverse card game by their classmate, Hiro Ryugasaki. The new friends team up with Shadowverse club president (and only member) Rei on a quest to master the popular card battle game and restore the club to its former glory by winning the national championship. Throughout their adventures, players will be able to explore unique locations around the school and surrounding town, where events and encounters await in the least expected places. Team up with new friends, battle to become the national champions, and save the Shadowverse Club for future generations!

The game launched in November 2020 in Japan.

The original collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020 and aired for 48 episodes until March 23. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.