Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Gets Crossover Smartphone Game With Other Shonen Magazine Heroines

A new website opened on Thursday to announce that Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga is inspiring a smartphone game titled Kanojo, Okarishimasu Heroine All-Stars that will launch in September. The game will feature crossover characters from other series that have appeared in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , such as Fairy Tail , The Seven Deadly Sins , and Fire Force . The website teases the tagline: "Hey, which girls would you rent?"

The game includes 20 characters from the following anime:

Rent-A-Girlfriend

Chizuru Mizuhara

Mami Nanami

Ruka Sarashina

Sumi Sakurasawa

Fairy Tail

Lucy Heartfilia

Erza Scarlet

Wendy Marvel

The Seven Deadly Sins

Elizabeth Liones

Diane

Merlin

Domestic Girlfriend

Hina Tachibana

Rui Tachibana

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Saki Saki

Nagisa Minase

Fire Force

Maki Oze

Iris

Tamaki Kotatsu

Boarding School Juliet

Juliet Persia

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Urara Shiraishi

Magister Negi Magi: Anime Final

Asuna Kagurazaka

Enish is developing the game.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend anime premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

The second television anime season will air in 2022.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The series received a manga anthology in August 2020.