Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Zakura live-action series earns 14.6% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 13 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV June 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.4
My Hero Academia NTV June 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV June 13 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi June 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi June 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 12 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 12 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

