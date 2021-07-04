Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Anime Reveals New Promo Video, October Premiere, Funimation Stream

Pony Canyon revealed during its panel for the AX Lite 2021 event on Sunday that Funimation will stream the television anime of Sana Kirioka 's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi (Taisho Maiden Fairytale) manga this fall under the title Taisho Otome Fairy Tale .

The official website for the anime also revealed on Sunday a new promotional video. The video reveals and previews Shunichi Toki 's song "Makokoro ni Sō."

Shueisha additionally revealed on Thursday that Kirioka will draw a new spinoff manga for the series titled Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi : Enseika no Shokutaku (A Pessimist's Dining Table). The manga will debut on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on July 23.

The announcement also confirmed that the anime will premiere in October.

Jun Hatori is directing the anime at Synergy SP ( Cross Game , Major ). Mayu Watanabe ( Freezing , Freezing Vibration ) is designing the characters, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Cross Game , Flying Witch ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is composing the music.

Kirioka launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2015, and the fifth and final compiled volume shipped in October 2017.

The manga takes place in Japan's Taisho era, and centers on Tamahiko Shima, a young man who lost the use of his right hand in an accident, and now lives in a rural area of Chiba prefecture to take care of his health. One day he meets the naive and devoted Yuzuki, whom Tamahiko's father bought to be Tamahiko's wife. Through this meeting, the pessimistic and and withdrawn Tamahiko begins to change.

Kirioka serialized the Showa Otome Otogi Banashi sequel manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app, and Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2020.