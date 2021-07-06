Crunchyroll to Stream Night Head 2041, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the Night Head 2041 , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Theatre of Darkness 9th, and D_Cide Traumerei the Animation anime as part of the summer 2021 season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Night Head 2041 , a new television anime based on the 1992 live-action Night Head drama series, will premiere on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on July 14 at 25:05 JST (effectively, July 15 at 1:05 a.m.), and subsequent episodes will air at 12:55 a.m. JST. The anime will stream on Fuji TV 's FOD service.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

It is said that humans don't use about 70% of their brains. It is believed that the mysterious powers some humans exhibit come from that part of the brain. There is a term for the 70% of the brain that doesn't get used… " NIGHT HEAD ." Two men awaken in a forest. Cast out of society because of their psychic powers, two brothers named Naoto and Naoya Kirihara were kept in a research lab for psychics for the last 15 years. They hope that the reason they were able to leave the lab is because people were ready to accept and welcome psychics as a part of society, just like they were told by the head of the lab, Kyojiro Mikuriya. But what they found was Tokyo in the year 2041, where not only was the existence of mental energy completely denied, but anything from books or visuals depicting supernatural phenomena, including psychics, were completely censored. The National Security Headquarters is tasked with upholding that idea of physicalism and protect the nation by reprimanding anyone with dangerous thoughts. On the elite special task force in charge of this were two brothers. Takuya and Yuya Kuroki were abandoned by their parents when they were young and taken in by the task force. They believed that supernatural phenoma just didn't exist and never questioned their duty to chase down any dangerous criminal who thought otherwise, but one day during a mission, they meet a woman named Shoko Futami. "The barrier has been broken." Takuya and Yuya end up encountering the wandering Naoto and Naoya, as though they were guided to the psychic brothers by Shoko's words. Brothers who flee, and the brothers who chase them… The story of two sets of brothers being controlled by their destinies is about to begin.

The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

The television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga will premiere on July 31 at 26:00 (effectively, August 1 at 2:00 a.m.) in the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on ABC TV and TV Ashi's 24-affiliate network. The anime will run for two cours or half a year.

Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first manga volume in English on July 13 (after a COVID-19 delay), and it describes the story:

The Great Jahy, the Dark Realm's second-in-command, cuts a frightening figure, feared and revered by all. But when a run-in with a magical girl results in the destruction of the precious mana crystal, the Dark Realm falls, transporting the newly tiny and powerless Jahy to the human world! Unfortunately, plotting the revival of the Dark Realm from a cramped, crumbling one-room apartment is no easy feat when you have rent to pay and a job to keep!

The ninth season of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime will premiere in July.

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the eighth and most recent season premiered on January 10. The project inspired a previous spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed all eight seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired.

The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



The television anime of the D_Cide Traumerei multimedia project by media company Bushiroad and game developers Sumzap and Drecom will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on July 10; on TV Aichi and Asahi Broadcasting Hokuriku on July 11; on Asahi Broadcasting Nagano and Hokkaido TV on July 12; on the Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and AT-X on July 13; on the Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation and Niigata TV 21 on July 14; on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting on July 16; and on the Television Shin Hiroshima System on July 20.

The anime's story is set in Shibuya, and centers on Ryuhei. As a child, he looked up to his older brother, but watched him perish in a mysterious incident right before his eyes. Now a high schooler, Ryuhei shows no outward sings of the trauma of that nightmarish incident, and spends most of his leisure time kickboxing. One day, while kickboxing, he encounters a creature that calls itself Tris, and is bitten by it, resulting in him having a strange dream.

The staff describes the story as a "noir teen" story with the motifs of Cthulhu Mythos (from author H.P. Lovecraft 's modern legends about cosmic horrors) and nostalgia.

Crunchyroll streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)