D_Cide Traumerei Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of the D_Cide Traumerei multimedia project by media company Bushiroad and game developers Sumzap and Drecom began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals two more cast members and the July 10 premiere for the anime, and also previews the anime's theme song "Kemono no Kotowari" (The Reasoning of Beasts) by Tokyo Jihen.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yoshichika Murase

as Yoshichika Murase Akio Suyama as Junhei Oda



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on July 10; on TV Aichi and Asahi Broadcasting Hokuriku on July 11; on Asahi Broadcasting Nagano and Hokkaido TV on July 12; on the Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and AT-X on July 13; on the Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation and Niigata TV 21 on July 14; on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting on July 16; and on the Television Shin Hiroshima System on July 20.

The anime's story is set in Shibuya, and centers on Ryuhei. As a child, he looked up to his older brother, but watched him perish in a mysterious incident right before his eyes. Now a high schooler, Ryuhei shows no outward sings of the trauma of that nightmarish incident, and spends most of his leisure time kickboxing. One day, while kickboxing, he encounters a creature that calls itself Tris, and is bitten by it, resulting in him having a strange dream.

The staff describes the story as a "noir teen" story with the motifs of Cthulhu Mythos (from author H.P. Lovecraft 's modern legends about cosmic horrors) and nostalgia.

The setting of the smartphone game and the upcoming anime differs.

The cast for the franchise includes:

Tadashi Satomi ( Shin Megami Tensei: Persona , Persona 2: Innocent Sin , Persona 2: Eternal Punishment , The Caligula Effect ) is the story writer and character concept planner for the franchise . Kukka drew the original character designs. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performs the theme song "Kemono no Kotowari" (The Reasoning of Beasts), which will serve as both the theme song for the game and opening theme song for the anime.

Yoshikazu Kon ( ID-0 , Tiger & Bunny CG director) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio . Shigeru Morikawa is credited as advisor. Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Arjuna , Aquarion , Idol Memories ) is in charge of the series scripts. BlasTrain is designing the characters. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the background music . Toshiki Kameyama is the audio director, and Bit Groove Promotion is credited for Audio Production . Hiroaki Matsuura is credited for animation production coordination.