Bushiroad, Sumzap, Drecom Unveil D_Cide Traumerei Project With Game, TV Anime

Persona 2's Tadashi Satomi writes story; Sanzigen produces summer TV anime

Media company Bushiroad and game developers Sumzap and Drecom announced on Tuesday that they are collaborating to produce the D_Cide Traumerei multimedia project, which will i nclude a smartphone game and an upcoming television anime by SANZIGEN Animation Studio that will both debut this summer.

The setting of the smartphone game and the upcoming anime differs.

The smartphone game's story is set in Yurajima, an island surrounded by pure blue seas and filled with natural beauty. Randō Furukata, a student attending the island's Wadatsumi Academy, becomes involved in a n incident centered on a bizarre and shocking death. Randō is chosen to become a "Knock-Up" — a person who travels between the worlds of dreams and reality — and thus embarks into an eternal dream.

The anime's story is set in Shibuya, and centers on Ryuhei. As a child, he looked up to his older brother, but watched him perish in a mysterious incident right before his eyes. Now a high schooler, Ryuhei shows no outward sings of the trauma of that nightmarish incident, and spends most of his leisure time kickboxing. One day, while kickboxing, he encounters a creature that calls itself Tris, and is bitten by it, resulting in him having a strange dream.

The cast for the franchise includes:

Tadashi Satomi ( Shin Megami Tensei: Persona , Persona 2: Innocent Sin , Persona 2: Eternal Punishment , The Caligula Effect ) is the story writer and character concept planner for the franchise . Kukka drew the original character designs. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performs the theme song "Kemono no Jihen" (The Reasoning of Beasts), which will serve as both the theme song for the game and opening theme song for the anime.

Yoshikazu Kon ( ID-0 , Tiger & Bunny CG director) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio . Shigeru Morikawa is credited as advisor. Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Arjuna , Aquarion , Idol Memories ) is in charge of the series scripts. BlasTrain is designing the characters. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the background music . Toshiki Kameyama is the audio directorm and Bit Groove Promotion is credited for audio production. Hiroaki Matsuura is credited for animation production coordination.

Anime News Network 's Sources: D_Cide Traumerei game's website, anime's website