Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 8th Season in January 2021

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime will get an eighth season that will premiere in January 2021.

Kanji Tsuda reprises his role as the Storyteller. Other cast members include: Rie Kitahara, Oolongta Yoshida , Mika Hijii , Toshimasa Niiro , Yutaka Shimizu , Satoko Kishino , Yuka Adachi , Masaki Sawai , Tsubasa Kizu, Kō Ikeda, Ryō Shinoda , Yū Aoki , Miho Okasaki , MoeMi, and Akari Nakamura.

ILCA is again producing the anime, with production cooperation by TIA DRAWIZ . Scriptwriters include: Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhi Sasagi , Saki Kuniyoshi , Kanako Ishigami, and Norikatsu Kodama. imai will perform the ending theme song "Twilight feat. Pecori."

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the seventh and most recent season premiered in July 2019. The project inspired a previous spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed all seven seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered on July 12. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan on September 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The production does not use regular video footage, but instead composites still photos of landscape paintings with photos of the cast, in the style of the original anime. The live-action episodes feature both remakes of popular stories from the anime, and its own original stories. The cast includes idols and actors from "2.5D stage plays."