Udon Entertainment Licenses Persona 5 Mementos Mission Manga

Barnes & Noble gets exclusive version of volume 1 with new cover art, poster

Udon Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Rokuro Saitō's Persona 5 Mementos Mission manga, and it will launch the first volume on December 7. The company is partnering with Barnes & Noble to release an exclusive edition of the manga's first volume with brand new cover art by Rokuro Saito and a fold-out mini poster. The special version will only be available at Barnes & Noble in-store and online.

Standard Cover

Barnes & Noble Exclusive Cover

Barnes & Noble Exclusive Poster

Barnes & Noble lists the first volume of the Persona 5 Mementos Mission manga, and it describes the manga:

The attempted poisoning of an influential CEO… Suspicious happenings at a local doctor's clinic… Sketchy job requests at a back-street military shop… High schooler and phantom thieves leader Ren Amamiya tackles these mysterious incidents together with his trustworthy friends and the famous high school detective Goro Akechi!

Saitō launched Persona 5 Mementos Mission manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in October 2018. The manga ended with the third volume in July 2020.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020.



The Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) action role-playing game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in February 2020. The game launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on February 23.

Sources: Udon Entertainment, Barnes & Noble