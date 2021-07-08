Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime Unveils Visual, More Staff

Anime premieres on July 14

The official website for the anime of Ikumi Hino 's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) manga revealed a new visual and more staff for the anime on Thursday.

The new staff members include:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and AT-X on July 14, and on BS11 on July 15. The version on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 will be edited, while the AT-X version will be unedited. The edited version will also stream on d Anime Store on July 14, and the "see-through" version will stream on July 20. The anime will begin streaming on other services on July 27. Sentai Filmworks will stream the anime.

The anime's cast includes:

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017.