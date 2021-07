Fena: Pirate Princess Anime's 2nd Trailer Previews Opening, Ending Songs

The official website for the new " Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess began streaming the second trailer for the anime on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews both the opening theme song "Umi to Shinju" (The Sea and Perals) by JUNNA , and the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Shore) by Minori Suzuki .

The anime is slated to premiere in Japan in October on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS Asahi . It will debut on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim 's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese premiere. The show will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll , and with an English dub on Adult Swim .

Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!

Kazuto Nakazawa ( B: The Beginning , Blood+ , Parasite Dolls ) is directing the series at Production I.G , and he is also credited with the original story. Asako Kuboyama is writing the screenplay. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is composing the music, and FlyingDog is producing the music.