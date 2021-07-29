Una Megurogawa's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga Manga to End on August 25

TV anime about samurai general reincarnated as a dog debuted on January 10

The September issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine announced on Monday that Una Megurogawa 's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga will end in the next issue on August 25.

The manga has been running in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine, as well as on the Web Comic Zenyon service since May 2016. Coamix shipped the 9th compiled volume of the manga last December, and Coamix is also offering the manga in English.

In the "one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy," Nobunaga perishes at Honnōji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Cinnamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted on TV-TOKYO on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

