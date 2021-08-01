Group also performs theme song for film opening in Japan on Friday

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Asian Kung-Fu Generation will perform an insert song titled "Flowers" for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise. Asian Kung-Fu Generation is also performing the film's theme song "Empathy."

The film will open in Japan on Friday.

The guest cast for the film includes: (character name romanizations not confirmed):

In the film's story, a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer. Theatergoers will receive a "Vol. World Heroes" bonus manga volume. The manga volume is limited to one million copies.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened in February 2020.