HIDIVE Streams English Dub for Getter Robo Arc Anime

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Getter Robo Arc , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series on August 14 at 12:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Central America, and South America.

The anime premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS SkyPer!, and BS11 on July 4. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

The world is on the brink of apocalypse following an onslaught of invaders. To fight the attacking hoard, one of the original Getter Robo pilots, Hayato Jin, has finished Getter Arc, a new fighting unit based on the final work and ultimate masterpiece of Professor Saotome. Now the son of Ryoma – one of Hayato's copilots on the first-generation Getter – Takuma, the half-human half-Saurian Kamui, and Baku, younger brother of the extraordinary ESPer Tahir, step aboard the Getter Arc to combat the ruthless incursion and restore hope to their ravaged world!

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media . Dynamic Planning is credited for planning the anime, and Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai are credited for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa ( Galaxy Angel Rune , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Mazinkaizer SKL ) is in charge of composition and is also writing the scripts. Kazuya Hoshi is designing the character concepts, and Hideyuki Motohashi ( Fushigi Yugi , God Mars , Hikaru no Go ) is designing those characters for animation. Yoshichika Kuriyama ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) and Shiho Terada ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) are composing the music. JAM Project perform the opening theme song "Bloodlines: Unmei no Kettō" (Fated Lineage).

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Source: HIDIVE