Attack on Titan Orchestra Concert to Also Stream Outside Japan on August 22

Pony Canyon USA revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that the Attack on Titan Orchestra Concert's stream and video on demand access will be available outside Japan. The concert will stream on August 22 at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT) through the ZAIKO streaming service. Video on demand access will be available until August 29. Tickets are on sale for 3,800 yen (about US$34).

Composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto will be at the concert. Performers Aimee Blackschleger , Eliana, Laco, and mpi will provide guest vocals. Voice actors Yuuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackermann), and Marina Inoue (Armin Arlelt) will also make appearances.

The first television anime season based on Hajime Isayama 's manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7 and ran for 16 episodes. The anime's next episode will premiere "this coming winter" on the NHK General channel in Japan. Funimation describes the episode's release window as "Winter 2022."

Isayama launched the Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. The manga ended on April 9 after 11 and a half years of serialization. Kodansha published the manga's 34th and final volume on June 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 33rd volume on May 4.

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.