Lupin III Gets Isekai Manga Spinoff on August 26

This year's ninth issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine revealed on Tuesday that the Lupin III franchise will have a new manga spinoff titled Lupin III : Neighbor World Princess that will launch in this year's 39th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Young Champion magazine on August 26. Yōsuke Saeki is writing the manga, and Keyaki Uchi-Uchi is drawing the manga. The magazine hints that the manga will have an isekai summoning story.

Keyaki Uchi-Uchi is also in charge of the composition for Shō Uyoshi 's manga adaptation of Kaoru Shinozaki and KWKM 's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells ( Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete wo Jūrin Suru made ) light novel series. Uchi-uchi and Uyoshi launched the manga in Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in July 2019, and Overlap published the manga's fourth volume on June 25. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation, and it released the second volume of the manga on August 10.

Monkey Punch 's Lupin III manga about the titular thief's escapades inspired five previous main television anime series, the Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine television anime series, several theatrical anime films, and a near-annual string of television anime specials.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the Lupin III ( Lupin the 3rd ): Greatest Heists – The Classic Manga Collection manga in English starting in November.

Lupin the Third: Part 5 is the most recent television anime in the franchise . The anime premiered on NTV 's AnichU programming block in Japan in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. TMS Entertainment USA offered the series' first 12 episodes for digital purchase in the U.S. on iTunes , Google Play , and Amazon Digital in November 2018. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2019.

TMS Entertainment is producing a new anime season titled Lupin the Third: Part VI to commemorate the original anime's 50th anniversary.