86: Operation High School Manga Spinoff Ends

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Suzume Somemiya's 86 : Operation High School spinoff manga on Friday. Kadokawa will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on September 22.

The spinoff of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series reimagines the setting as a school comedy, with Lena and Shin as normal students in high school. Somemiya launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in June 2020, with an initial tentative title of "Gakuen 86" (86 Academy). Kadokawa published the manga's first volume on January 21.

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The 10th volume shipped on June 10. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English. Motoki Yoshihara launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2018. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The novels are inspiring a television anime. The first half of the anime premiered on April 10. The second half will premiere in October. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

