Netflix, Kindaichi's Shin Kibayashi Reveal Lady Napoleon Original Anime

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that it is working with manga creator Shin Kibayashi on an original anime titled Lady Napoleon .

The action fantasy anime will center on Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon and the leader of the Lady Napoleon organization bent on world domination. Napoleon once had three sacred treasures and Sophie, her jack-of-all-trades butler (named Butler), and the martial artist master Guy search the world for these lost treasures.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. all three seasons, Active Raid , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at Zero-G ( Tsugumomo , Grand Blue Dreaming , Battery the Animation ). The show will have 13 episodes, and Netflix will stream the series worldwide.

Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was working on an anime with Kibayashi.

Shin Kibayashi is a prolific writer who has written numerous manga under multiple pen names. Under his real name, he has written such manga as Kaze to Kaminari and Shima Kōsaku no Jiken-bo . Under his pseudonym of Tadashi Agi (which is a pen name for him and his sister Yuko Kibayashi), he is best known for the manga Drops of God . His other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), Hiroaki Igano ( The Knight in the Area ), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Source: Comic Natalie