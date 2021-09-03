HIDIVE Streams Twittering Birds Never Fly - Don't Stay Gold OAD

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Twittering Birds Never Fly franchise 's Don't Stay Gold original anime DVD ( OAD ) on September 10 at 12:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and Central America, and Latin America.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

In this prequel to Twitter Birds Never Fly, Yashihiro has his eye on Kuga, a street punk known as the Mad Dog for his irascible temper and flights of rage. But despite Yashihiro's attempts to recruit the delinquent, Kuga refuses to join the yakuza and have his life dictated by others. Things change, however, when he meets Kageyama, the doctor to the yakuza who might just be able to cool Kuga's fiery temper.

The OAD shipped with the seventh volume of the manga on March 1. The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting.

HIDIVE began streaming Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather ), the first film in the trilogy based on Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) on May 3.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three 60-minute theatrical installments. The license announcement stated in August last year that the film's release will include physical screenings at select theaters and digital screenings for viewing at home. Sentai Filmworks digitally screened the film for a limited time in December, and released it on Blu-ray Disc on February 2.

Sentai Filmworks describes the first film:

Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather -, the trilogy's first installment, introduces two steely members of the Yakuza, each with secrets in their past, who occupy trusted and feared positions in the Japanese underworld. Recent parolee, Doumeki, is assigned to guard Yashiro, a mid-level enforcer who deals out daily doses of coercion, retribution and other criminal acts with brutal efficiency. But behind closed doors, their relationship quickly becomes psychologically and physically complicated. Theirs is a story entanglement, tension, power and control.

The first film opened in Japan in February 2020 and ranked at #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The official website for the anime announced a second film titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The staff of the films also produced an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . It is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD shipped with the seventh volume of the manga on March 1.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake performed the theme song "Moratorium."

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint is releasing the manga in English. The company released the fourth volume in December. The company plans to release the fifth and sixth volumes.

Source: HIDIVE