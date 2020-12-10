Sentai Filmworks Screens 1st Twittering Birds Never Fly Film Digitally on Friday

Film releases on BD on February 2

Sentai Filmworks announced on its website on Friday that it will digitally screen Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather ), the first film in the trilogy based on Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga, on December 11. The company will also release the film as a Blu-ray Disc on February 2.

Sentai Filmworks describes the first film:

Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather -, the trilogy's first installment, introduces two steely members of the Yakuza, each with secrets in their past, who occupy trusted and feared positions in the Japanese underworld. Recent parolee, Doumeki, is assigned to guard Yashiro, a mid-level enforcer who deals out daily doses of coercion, retribution and other criminal acts with brutal efficiency. But behind closed doors, their relationship quickly becomes psychologically and physically complicated. Theirs is a story entanglement, tension, power and control.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three 60-minute theatrical installments. The license announcement stated in August that the film's release will include physical screenings at select theaters and digital screenings for viewing at home.

The first film opened in Japan on February 15 and ranked at #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The official website for the anime announced a second film titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The staff of the films is also producing an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . It is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with the seventh volume of the manga on March 1.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake performed the theme song "Moratorium."

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint is releasing the manga in English. The company released the third compiled volume in March 2017, and will release the fourth volume in December.

Thanks to A.M. for the news tip.