Udon Entertainment to Release Steins;Gate, Steins; Gate 0 Manga in Omnibus Editions With Alternate Cover Art

Hardcover Barnes and Noble edition launches on October 21; softcover version ships in spring 2022

Udon Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release its new, revised edition of Yomi Sarachi 's Steins;Gate manga in an 3-in-1 volume. There will be two versions: an exclusive hardcover Barnes and Noble edition that launches on October 21, and a softcover edition that ships in spring 2022. The hardcover edition will feature alternate cover art by Yomi Sarachi and a fold-out poster featuring Kurisu Makise.

Hardcover edition

Hardcover edition's fold-in poster

Softcover edition

The company also revealed that it will release exclusive Barnes and Noble editions of the first two "oversized" volumes, each collecting two of the original Japanese volumes, of Taka Himeno's Steins;Gate 0 manga with new covers and bind-in posters.

Steins;Gate volume 1 exclusive cover

Steins;Gate volume 2 exclusive cover

Sarachi (original character designer for La storia della Arcana Famiglia ) serialized the Steins;Gate manga in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine from 2010-2013. Media Factory released the third and final compiled volume in Japan in September 2013.

Udon Entertainment had previously licensed and released the Steins;Gate manga.

Udon will release the Steins;Gate 0 manga with three "oversized" volumes, each collecting two of the original Japanese volumes. The company will release the first volume on September 21, the second volume on November 16, and the third volume on January 4. Andrew "Steiner" Hodgson, the original Steins;Gate visual novel translator, is translating the manga.

Himeno ( Grisaia no Kajitsu - L'oiseau bleu ) launched the Steins;Gate 0 manga in Young Ace in August 2017. The manga ended in February 2020. Kadokawa published the sixth and final volume in April 2020.

The manga serves as a prequel to 5pb. 's Steins;Gate 0 game. The game's story takes place directly after the events of the original game, and also includes stories from three of the Steins;Gate novels, as well as from some drama CDs, with some changes to the scenario.

The game shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2015. PQube released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in November 2016. Steins;Gate 0 launched for PC in Japan in August 2016. Spike Chunsoft released the game for PC via Steam outside Japan in May 2018. Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for Nintendo Switch in December 2019.

The Steins;Gate 0 television anime premiered in April 2018 and aired for 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the show's unaired 24th episode in December 2018.

