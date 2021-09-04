Mia Regina, Aina Suzuki Perform Theme Songs for Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo: Anime

The official website for the original anime Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo : Rumble Garanndoll (literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) revealed the show's opening and ending theme song information on Friday. Mia REGINA will perform the opening theme song "Fever Dreamer," and Aina Suzuki will perform the ending theme song "Reverse-Rebirth."

The anime will premiere in October, and stars:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Hosomichi Kudō

as Hosomichi Kudō Ai Fairouz as Rin Akagi

as Rin Akagi Aina Suzuki as Yuki Aoba

as Yuki Aoba Shiori Izawa as Misa Kuroki

The story begins in 2019, just before the change in historical eras for Japan. A rift to another dimension suddenly opens in the skies above, revealing a "turnabout" alternate world called "Shinkoku Nippon." This parallel version of Japan maintained its militarism and remains stuck in the Showa era. Shinkoku Nippon invades our Japan with its "Genmu" gas weapons (on which our own modern weapons have no effect) and giant humanoid "Garan" weapons. The invaders immediately take over our government and all but conquer Japan. As a result, our Japan never ushers in the Reiwa era.

A decade later, our Japan has been revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Under harsh censorship, the once thriving manga, anime, idol, and similar sub-cultures have completely died off ... or so it seemed.

Masaomi Andō ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Astra Lost in Space ) is directing the anime at the studio Lerche . Makoto Uezu ( Scum's Wish , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Kengan Ashura ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe ( The Fruit of Grisaia , The Eden of Grisaia ) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish ) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.