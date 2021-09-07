Showtime! ComicFesta Anime's Video Previews Theme Song

Anime premieres on October 3

The official website for Showtime! ~Uta no O-nee-san Datte Shitai~ (Even the Songstress Wants to Do It), the ComicFesta Anime adaptation of Mai Girigiri 's Showtime! ~Minami O-nee-san Datte H Shitai~ (Even Miss Minami Wants to Have Sex) manga, began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Cafe Latte Koi Gokoro" by Minami Takasaki. AnimeFesta also revealed that it will stream the first episode early, starting on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. JST.

Rikka Kitami as Minami Takasaki





as Minami Takasaki Hasshinsen as Shōji Fujimoto



Airi Akatsuki as Kana Fujimoto, Shōji's only daughter who loves parfaits and all the idols and Pao-tan on O-nee-san to Uta-ou!



Kanade Shirakami as Kazuhiro O-nii-san, the exercise leader on O-nee-san to Uta-ou! who is popular among the housewives watching on their tea breaks



Alice Sakurai as Pao-tan, the O-nee-san to Uta-ou! mascot who loves apples





Unlike many of the previous ComicFesta Anime projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

The anime's premium version will premiere first on the AnimeFesta service on October 3 at 24:00 (effectively, October 4 at midnight). The on-air version will then debut on the Tokyo MX channel on October 3 at 25:00 (effectively, October 2 at 1:00 a.m.) before running on BS11 . ComicFesta Anime 's YouTube channel and other services will also stream the on-air version.

The story of Showtime! ~Uta no O-nee-san Datte Shitai~ begins when Shōji Fujimoto, a widowed single father who aspires to be a picture book author, encounters Minami Takasaki, a singing idol on the children's educational show O-nee-san to Uta-ou! (Let's Sing Along With Our Songstress!), outside work. As a television idol for children, Minami is lonely in her private life and is not allowed to fall in love. Any scandals are absolutely prohibited. Thus begins an adult love story with a songstress.

Saburou Miura ( My Matchmaking Partner is a Student, An Aggressive Troublemaker ) is directing and scripting the anime at Rabbit Gate . Kenichi Hamazaki is designing the characters, and LAZZ is the chief animation director.

Chiwamushiro is the color key artist. Mame and Kanade Sakaguchi are the art designers, and Mame is also the art director. Mito Kanda is the compositing director of photography, and Katsutomo Kunisawa is editing.

Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director at Studio Mausu , and Picante Circus is producing the project.

Suiseisha will publish the manga in print on September 21. Girigiri also released the manga under the different title Uta no O-nee-san Datte H Shitai ~Konna Kao, TV no Mae no Minna niwa Miserarenai yo .

