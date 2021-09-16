SD Gundam World Heroes Project Gets Side Story This Coming Winter

Sunrise announced on Friday that it is planning a side story for SD Gundam World Heroes , the newest anime in the SD Gundam World franchise . Sunrise did not reveal the format of the new side story, but it will debut this coming winter.

The side story takes place in Knight World, and focuses on Knight Strike Gundam as he overcomes many challenges and reaches the truth of the menace plaguing Knight World.

The SD Gundam World Heroes anime debuted worldwide on YouTube 's Gundam Channel on April 8, and ended on Thursday. Funimation also streamed the anime. The company describes the story:

The balance of the worlds is maintained by heroes. Suddenly a red-hot meteor falls upon one of these worlds, called Neo World. An amnesiac youth named Wukong Impulse Gundam appears at the point where it landed. The chaos that starts with this incident spreads through the other worlds, one after another. At the same time, Zhuge Liang Freedom Gundam learns via astrology of an impending disaster. He and his sworn friend Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam take action to save the worlds from this crisis, and begin a journey along with Wukong.

The cast includes:

Takahiro Ikezoe , Touko Machida , and Ryou Sasaki all returned from SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden as director, main writer, and CGI director, respectively. Toshinao Miyauchi is credited for SD design. Yūji Kaneko and Sо̄ta Kameyama were the art directors, and Sadayoshi Fujino was the sound director. Takashi Miyamoto , Susumi Imaishi , Shingo Abe , Yuka Mitaguchi, and Shinya Terashima were credited for design works. Kentarо̄ Washio was in charge of sound effects. Kumiko Sakamoto was the editor. Tomotaka Osumi composed the music. Bandai Spirits Hobby Division was in charge of planning, and ADK Marketing Solutions produced the anime.

The anime continued on from the SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden anime, and added new characters to the story, such as Gokū Impulse Gundam, Nobunaga Gundam Epyon, and Sergeant Verde Buster Gundam.

SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden premiered in July 2019, and was only available previously in 14 countries and territories, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and Italy. The anime began streaming in Japan on YouTube 's Gundam Channel on February 25. It also ran on BS11 channel and Tokyo MX .

The SD Gundam series is a spinoff of the main Gundam franchise that anthropomorphizes the franchise 's iconic mobile suit mecha . The spinoff franchise has spawned its own anime, manga, games, and model kits.

Source: Gundam.info