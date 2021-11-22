Masayuki Kusumi, Etsuko Mizusawa's Yako to Poko Manga Ends in Volume 7

Manga launched in 2012

Etsuko Mizusawa revealed on her Twitter account on November 12 that the Yako to Poko manga she co-created with writer Masayuki Kusumi will end with its seventh volume. The manga will also switch to a monthly schedule in Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine beginning on November 26.

The manga depicts the everyday lives of shōjo manga artist Yako and her cat-type robot assistant Poko.

Mizusawa and Kusumi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Motto! quarterly magazine supplement to Elegance Eve in June 2012. Akita Shoten published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 8.

Mizusawa launched the Moshi Moshi, Terumi desu. ( Hello, this is Terumi. ) full-color manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2016, and ended it in February 2018. The manga inspired an original net anime in June 2018. Mizusawa also provided the art for Masayuki Kusumi 's Hana no Zubora-Meshi manga, which inspired a drama with anime segments in 2012.

Kusumi has authored multiple manga about gourmet cooking and food, but perhaps his best known work is Solitary Gourmet ( Kodoku no Gourmet ), which he wrote alongside late manga artist Jiro Taniguchi . The pair first serialized the manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. The manga has inspired nine live-action television series as well as several TV specials starring Yutaka Matsushige . The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017. Fanfare and Ponent Mon plan to release the manga in English.