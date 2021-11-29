Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori Live-Action TV Drama Reveals 4 Cast Members

Series casts Shōno Hayama, Ryusei Onishi, Daichi Saeki, Jin Shirasu

The staff of the live-action television drama of Yū Shimizu 's Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori manga revealed four new cast members on Sunday.

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right starting with top row):

Shōno Hayama as Tokitaka Nagae

Ryusei Onishi of Naniwa Danshi as Tsubaki Nakao

Daichi Saeki as Gure (Gregorio Valentino)

Jin Shirasu as Eisuke Tsunozaki

The series will star Nozomu Kotaki of Johnny's West as Sui (Kyо̄sui Tо̄goku).

The show will debut on TV Asahi 's Oshidora Saturday block in January 2022.

Yōko Izumisawa is writing the screenplay. Yumiko Miwa is the general producer at TV Asahi . Sari Kijima , Shūhei Toshi, Yasuyuki Niino, and Risa Hikita are producing the drama. Yuki Saito , Keisuke Shibata, and Eriko Sato are directing the series. THEFOOL Inc. is cooperating on the production.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story of both the original manga and the anime takes place at a popular Japanese-style tea house called Rokuhōdō. Four specialists work there: Sui makes the tea, Gure creates latte art, Tsubaki makes the sweets, and Tokitaka cooks. In addition to serving their customers, they sometimes help them solve their problems.

Shimizu's original manga launched in Go Go Bunch in October 2013. The manga moved to Monthly Comic @Bunch in January 2018 shortly before Go Go Bunch ended publication. Shinchosha published the 15th compiled book volume on October 8.



Source: Comic Natalie