Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Doron Dororon Manga in English

Manga centers on protagonist Dora Sasaki defeating mysterious monsters called mononoke

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media 's website began releasing Gen Oosuka's Doron Dororon manga on Sunday.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

Humans are under threat from mysterious monsters called mononoke. Dora Sasaki is unbeatable in a fight, and in order to keep a promise to his deceased mother, he aspires to be an anti-mononoke samurai. However, everything changes when he meets a kind-hearted mononoke named Kusanagi. Welcome to this dark fantasy story of humans and monsters!

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched the manga on Monday.

Oosuka's Golem Hearts manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2017 and ended in February 2018. The manga's second and final volume shipped in Japan in April 2018. Viz Media previewed the manga in its English-language digital edition of Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

