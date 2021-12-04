Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Romantic Comedy Anime Casts M.A.O, Kana Hanazawa

also star in April anime from

The official website for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series posted two more cast members and the first key visual on Saturday.

The new cast members are:

M.A.O as Mitsuki Ōshiro (left in image below), Aharen's childhood friend

as Mitsuki Ōshiro (left in image below), Aharen's childhood friend Kana Hanazawa as Ms. Tōharu (right), the classic literature teacher at Aharen's school



As previously announced, Inori Minase will play the title character Reina Aharen, and Takuma Terashima will play Raidō.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close.

From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) is serving as chief director, and Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters. Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star , Oreimo ) and monaca ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Servant × Service , Wagnaria!! ) are composing the music. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

The anime will premiere in April 2022.

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on January 29, 2017, and Shueisha published the 12th compiled book volume on August 4.

Mizu launched the earlier Denki-gai no Honya-san (Electric Town Bookstore Worker) comedy manga series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2011 and ended it in 2017. The series inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Pony Canyon licensed and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America in 2015, with distribution by Right Stuf , Inc.