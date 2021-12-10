Love of Kill Anime Reveals Promo Video, 3 Cast Members, January 12 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga began streaming the second promotional video, and it reveals additional cast and the January 12 premiere. The video previews Aika Kobayashi 's ending theme song "Makoto Period."

The newly announced cast includes:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 12 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 13), before airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS Nippon TV , and AT-X . The anime will stream on d Anime Store and other services.

The anime stars:

Toshiki Masuda performs the opening theme song "Midnight Dancer," and Aika Kobayashi performs the ending theme song "Makoto Period."

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs, and the company premiered the anime at the Anime NYC event on November 21.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist anime. Hideaki Oba is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , 7SEEDS ) is designing the characters. Kei Yoshikawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , SaiKano: Another Love Song ) is composing the music at Toy's Factory in collaboration with MIRACLE BUS .

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?