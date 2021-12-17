After Hours' Yuhta Nishio Launches New Manga in January

Shimokitazawa Backyard Story centers on manager of Shimokitazawa thrift store

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on December 10 that Yuhta Nishio will launch a new manga titled Shimokitazawa Backyard Story in the magazine's next issue on January 12. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature in the issue's front cover.

The magazine teases the manga as centering on a secondhand fashion geek and a person who thinks they are hopeless at romance. The manga is set in Tokyo's Shimokitazawa neighborhood, known for its live music venues, small theaters, and secondhand clothing stores. Kon Sawaragi is the manager of one such thrift store named Bonkers. He had been living with his girlfriend until just recently, but he has no idea why she has left him. Out of nowhere, an opportunity to look back on his life up to this point comes to him.

Viz Media published all three volumes of Nishio's After Hours manga. Nishio began the manga in the debut issue of Shogakukan 's Hibana magazine in March 2015, and Shogakukan shipped the third and final volume in January 2018.

Nishio launched the Mizuno to Chayama yuri manga in Monthly Comic Beam in September 2018, and ended it in December 2019.