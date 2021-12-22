Belle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko Anime Films Nominated for Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees for its 49th Annual Annie Awards on Tuesday. Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE , Ayumu Watanabe 's Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Takayuki Hirao 's Pompo: The Cinéphile , and Patrick Imbert's The Summit of the Gods received nominations in the "Best Indie Feature" category.

Hosoda's BELLE also received nominations in the "Best Direction – Feature," "Best FX - Feature," "Best Production Design - Feature," and "Best Writing - Feature" categories.

Youki Kojima and Yuta Bando 's music for the Poupelle of Chimney Town film was nominated for the "Best Music - Feature" category.

Netflix 's Castlevania was also nominated for the "Best FX - TV/Media" category.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 26 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

Sources: Annie Awards website, Indie Wire (Bill Desowitz)