Requiem of the Rose King Manga Gets Spinoff Manga on March 4

Spinoff to cover scenarios not in main story of manga which ended on Thursday

The February issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine announced on Thursday that Aya Kanno will launch a spinoff manga to her Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga in the magazine's April issue on March 4. Kanno will again draw the spinoff, and it will depict stories that were not covered in the manga's main story.

The February issue of Monthly Princess also published the main manga's final chapter.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013. A novel adaptation by Yō Makusu shipped on December 15.

Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff manga titled King of Idol Bara-Ō no Gakuen (King of Idol Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess in January 2021.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime which will premiere on January 9. The anime was previously slated to premiere in fall 2021, but the production committee announced a delay in July.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web