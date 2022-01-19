One Piece Anime Returns to Toonami

Episodes 517-518 air on Saturday

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that the One Piece anime will return to the block on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. EST (effectively, Sunday). Toonami will air episodes 517-518 in a one-hour timeslot this weekend.

The full lineup for January 22 includes:

Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing One Piece in May 2013 starting with episode 207. The premiere garnered 995,000 viewers. The anime left the block in March 2017 with episode 384.

One Piece debuted on Cartoon Network 's original Toonami block in 2005.

The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. The 1,000th episode debuted on November 14.

Eiichiro Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997.

Toonami announced earlier this month that the programming block will premiere a new show every week "for the next month or so," and will reveal more details about those new shows at a later time.