Sentai Filmworks Licenses 3 Short Anime Films by Director Pierre Itō

Mouseman: Dark Child, Kenda Master Ken, World, Before You End

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed director Pierre Itō 's Period of the Mouseman , Kenda Master Ken, and World, Before You End short anime films. The company will release the anime on select digital outlets and then on home video in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian and Nordic Countries, Spain, Portugal, Central America, and South America.

Pierre Itō produced a series of over 70 Mouseman anime shorts from 2016 to 2018. Mouseman: Dark Child (pictured right) is an anime film based on his independent anime series Mouseman The story centers on the titular protagonist who was rebuilt into a blue mouse-type cyborg by a government agency. Itō also produced the Mouseman: Ai no Katamari (The Bundle of Love) anime film in 2020, which ran in theaters from September to October that year.

Itō debuted the first Kenda Master Ken anime at the online Indies Anime Carnival event in May 2020. The Kenda Master Ken Shingekijōban: Wara (Kendamaster Ken New Movie Edition: LOL) is be a "remake" that adds scenes to the earlier anime. The film centers on Ken Tamaki, a boy whose parents were killed through kendama. Ken battles other rivals in kendama.

World, Before You End centers on two people who are separated by time and space and must unravel their history before the end of the world..

Source: Sentai Filmworks