Yoshimasa Hosoya Stars in Pierre Itō's Mouseman Anime Film

September 25 indie anime about mouse cyborg hero produced entirely remotely

Anime director Pierre Itō revealed on Thursday that he is producing Mouseman ~Ai no Tamashii~ (The Soul of Love), an anime film based on his Mouseman series. The 52-minute film will run at the Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater in Tokyo from September 25 to October 8, and it will star Yoshimasa Hosoya as the titular Mouseman.

Other cast members include:

Akane Fujisaki as Hiroko

Miwako Natsukawa as Rika

Ai Hoshikawa as Ai no Tamashii

Shinji Ozaki as Mama

Ayaka Sakuraba as Yumi

Fairy Midorikawa as Michiru

Ai Fujisawa as Rena

Hiroki Arino as Soldier 1, Newscaster

Tsukuyomikagurakonotsuya as Soldier 2

Pierre Itō as Taxi Driver

Pierre Itō previously produced a series of over 70 Mouseman anime shorts from 2016 to 2018. The story centers on the titular cyborg who has the features of a mouse.

Itō conceived, co-wrote, directed, storyboarded, designed the characters, co-animated, and worked on effects. Studio Kingyoiro made the film with a staff working fully remotely. Takumi Yagihashi co-wrote the film and served as assistant director.

Source: Mouseman anime film's website via Ota-Suke