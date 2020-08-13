News
Yoshimasa Hosoya Stars in Pierre Itō's Mouseman Anime Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime director Pierre Itō revealed on Thursday that he is producing Mouseman ~Ai no Tamashii~ (The Soul of Love), an anime film based on his Mouseman series. The 52-minute film will run at the Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater in Tokyo from September 25 to October 8, and it will star Yoshimasa Hosoya as the titular Mouseman.
Other cast members include:
- Akane Fujisaki as Hiroko
- Miwako Natsukawa as Rika
- Ai Hoshikawa as Ai no Tamashii
- Shinji Ozaki as Mama
- Ayaka Sakuraba as Yumi
- Fairy Midorikawa as Michiru
- Ai Fujisawa as Rena
- Hiroki Arino as Soldier 1, Newscaster
- Tsukuyomikagurakonotsuya as Soldier 2
- Pierre Itō as Taxi Driver
Pierre Itō previously produced a series of over 70 Mouseman anime shorts from 2016 to 2018. The story centers on the titular cyborg who has the features of a mouse.
Itō conceived, co-wrote, directed, storyboarded, designed the characters, co-animated, and worked on effects. Studio Kingyoiro made the film with a staff working fully remotely. Takumi Yagihashi co-wrote the film and served as assistant director.