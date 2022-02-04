Gal-gaku. II: Lucky Stars Anime's Manga Launches

Anime's 2nd season premiered on January 10

This year's March issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine began publishing on Thursday a new manga based on Gal-gaku. II: Lucky Stars , the second season of the Gal-gaku. Sei Girls Square Gakuin (Girl School: Holy Girls Square Academy) anime. Kahori Orito, who drew the manga adaptation based on the first season, is drawing the manga.

The second season premiered on January 10. The show airs within the Oha-sta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program.

While the first season was based on the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group, the new season is based on the Lucky² (pronounced "Lucky Lucky") performance group. The members of the group will voice the main characters, and the group will perform the opening theme song "Ichigo: Ichigo Ichie."

The new season features a different staff. Makoto Nakata (episode director for Hinamatsuri , Magical Girl Ore ) is directing the anime at OLM . Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Love Live! , Land of the Lustrous ) is returning as the animation supervisor. Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , Atom The Beginning ) is also returning to oversee the series scripts.

The first season premiered in April 2020. The nine-member Girls² group consists of some cast members from the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu (special-effects) television franchise .

The first anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The anime focuses on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members played themselves in the anime.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) was chief director, while Norihito Takahashi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts episode director) was the director at OLM and Wit Studio .

Orito drew a manga adaptation of the first season that launched in Ciao in April 2020.