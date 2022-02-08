Hiro Shimono Recovers from COVID-19, Returns to Work

Shimono's local health center deemed him fit to return to work

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Tuesday that voice actor Hiro Shimono has recovered from COVID-19, and has resumed work on Tuesday. His local health center deemed him fit to return to work in accordance with criteria that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has set.

The voice actor tested positive for COVID-19 on February 2. Prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19, he was voluntarily self-quarantining as he had been informed that he was a close contact for someone with COVID-19. He then took a PCR test and tested positive.

Shimono was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021.

Shimono is currently starring in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime as Zenitsu Agatsuma, in the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime as Conny Springer, in the Orient anime as Shirō Inukai, in the upcoming second season of The Devil is a Part-Timer! as Hanzō Urushihara, and in the upcoming sixth season of My Hero Academia as Dabi.

