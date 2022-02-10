Edens Zero: Pocket Galaxy Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals February 24 Launch

Game launches in Japanese, English worldwide

The official YouTube channel for the Edens Zero franchise began streaming a trailer on Thursday for the Edens Zero : Pocket Galaxy smartphone game, and it reveals that the game will launch in Japanese and English worldwide on February 24.

Pre-registrations are open on the App Store and Google Play Store.

The top-down smartphone RPG features hack-and-slash combat and over 100 costumes. Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) is designing exclusive costumes for the game.

Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga is inspiring the game. The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles. Konami is developing the games.

Mashima launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on NTV and other channels in April 2021. In Japan, the show premiered streaming on Netflix and Hulu on the same day, and is also streaming on other services in Japan. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan on August 26.

The anime will get a second season.