Eden Manga Listed as Ending in 2nd Volume

Amazon is listing the second volume of Tsuyoshi Isomoto 's manga adaptation of Netflix 's four-episode original anime Eden as the final volume. The volume will ship on April 15.

Isomoto launched the manga adaptation in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine in February 2021. Shonengahosha published the manga's first volume in August 2021.

The anime debuted on Netflix worldwide in May 2021. Netflix describes the anime:

The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “ Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden .

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Alien Nine , Scorching Ping Pong Girls ) directed the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach was the producer. Kimiko Ueno ( Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! , The Royal Tutor ) produced the screenplay. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) composed the music.

Source: Amazon