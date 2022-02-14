Voice Actor Toshiya Ueda Passes Away at 88

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actor Toshiya Ueda passed away on February 8. He was 88.

Ueda's family held a funeral that was limited to relatives only per his family's wishes.

Ueda was born in Sapporo, Hokkaido on February 24, 1933, and he listed in his special skills that he could speak English. His major roles in anime include Tomio "Grandpa Tommy" Tamura in Prince Mackaroo , Vilk in The Promised Neverland , Georges Lazare in Vampire Wars , the Warden and Zhang Shangui in Riki-Oh: Tōkatsu Jigoku , Ran Ōtei in Akai Hayate , Kakugen Yokoyama in Kennel Tokorozawa , and Noriaki Watanabe in Midoriyama Kōkō Kōshien-hen . He had minor roles in such anime as Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , City Hunter , Dirty Pair , Lupin III: Part II , Master Keaton , Golgo 13 , the 1995 Bonobono , and Gatchaman , among many others. He also voiced the role of Nefertari Cobra in one episode of One Piece .

He voiced the role of Owl in iterations of Winnie the Pooh , including in the Kingdom Hearts II game. He also voiced the Japanese dub role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

He would also provide voiceover work for programs on NHK and TBS , and he played the Japanese dub role of Itzhak Stern in the live-action Schindler's List film. He also provided dubover for American actor Dana Elcar.

Image via 81 Produce

Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon