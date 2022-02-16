Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu Manga About Shy Lady, Yakuza's Relationship Gets ComicFesta Anime

Manga launched in March 2021

Publisher Suiseisha revealed on Wednesday that Aki Murakami's Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ~Saa, Jikkui Ai Demashō ka~ ( I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami. Now, let's take our time to love her. ) manga is inspiring a ComicFesta Anime ( AnimeFesta Original) series. The announcement did not reveal any further details on the anime.

The manga centers on a 26-year-old virgin office worker named Nagisa. She takes a trip with the aim of improving on her shyness, and has a chance meeting with a yakuza member named Sazanami. She begins a relationship with him after they stay together for one night.

Murakami launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa website in March 2021. Suiseisha will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on Friday.



Source: Comic Natalie