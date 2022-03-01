GhostWire: Tokyo PS5, PC Game Gets 'Prelude' Visual Novel

GhostWire: Tokyo Prelude visual novel launches for free

Bethesda announced on Tuesday that it has released a visual novel for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo PlayStation 5 and PC game titled Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude for free on PS5 and PlayStation 4. The visual novel will debut on PC on March 8. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will launch on March 25. Customers who preorder the digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 can access the game early on March 22.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. However, during Sony 's CES 2021 in January, Sony had removed the game's release window from the end card. Bethesda Softworks then revealed that the game was delayed to spring 2022.

The company describes the game:

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo's population, it's up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don't fear the unknown. Attack it.

The game features spirits (referred to as the Visitors) that haunt Tokyo.

Ikumi Nakamura , the game's former creative director, wrote the game's story, scenario, and character settings. She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. Kenji Kimura is directing the game. Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) founded the game's studio, Tango Gameworks.

Bethesda unveiled the game during its E3 press conference in June 2019.